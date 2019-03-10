Richmond, VCU gear up for Atlantic 10 Tournament

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - The University of Richmond and Virginia Commonwealth University are gearing up for the Atlantic 10 Tournament.
The University of Richmond took on Davidson at home Saturday, ending their regular season with a loss.
The Wildcats beat the Spiders 73 to 69.
Richmond will play Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. as the A-10's 11th seed against Fordham.
In the meantime, VCU is ranked No. 1 seed and will face the winner of Rhode Island and La Salle on Friday at noon.
