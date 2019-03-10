Here’s what happened this week to make you smile

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - It looks like warmer and drier days are ahead for us! Hopefully that means that spring is on its way! We’re ready for warmer weather, and we’re gonna bet that most of you are too!
If you watch American Idol this past week, you probably had to grab your tissue box (we did) when Midlothian’s Shayla Winn performed. The teen battled a brain tumor last year, which caused her to go partially blind. Her performance even brought judge and musician Lionel Richie to tears. Her AMAZING voice also landed her a trip to Hollywood to continue on the journey! Good luck, Shayy! We’re cheering you on!
Hanover County school students donated 28,000 pages of Ramen noodles as part of their annual Ramen Noodle Drive for USO! How awesome is that!?
VFW Post 637 in Hopewell is home to hundreds of veterans, and now they have a new member named, Freckles. The cat was abandoned at 5 weeks old on the side of the road when the VFW rescued their new friend. They nursed back to health and have even made her their mascot.
Local veterans were able to show off their artwork at the McGuire VA Medical Center. VA medical centers incorporate creative activities into therapy programs, and this annual competition recognizes the progress and recovery some veterans have made. We have to say, the artwork looks great! And thank you all for your service!
A Richmond woman won $150,000 playing the Pick 4 lottery. The Pick 4 top prize is only $5,000, but Deborah Brown was “really feeling it” and played the same four numbers 30 times. Whatever it was that made her select 1-0-3-1 for the Feb. 11 drawing was her lucky charm!
Nearly 80 entrepreneurs ranging in ages from 6 to 17 years old came together this weekend to earn your business at the Children’s Business Fair. These young business owners offered beauty products, clothing, food and everything in between. Way to go!
A nice view of RVA’s skyline from Hollywood Cemetery. Thanks for sharing, “sebrandt76.”
