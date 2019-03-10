Here’s what happened this week to make you smile

If you watch American Idol this past week, you probably had to grab your tissue box (we did) when Midlothian’s Shayla Winn performed. The teen battled a brain tumor last year, which caused her to go partially blind. Her performance even brought judge and musician Lionel Richie to tears. Her AMAZING voice also landed her a trip to Hollywood to continue on the journey! Good luck, Shayy! We’re cheering you on!