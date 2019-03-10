First Alert: Much warmer week ahead

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - After a recent stretch of unseasonably chilly temperatures, a big time warm-up is on the way for the next 7 days starting on Sunday.
High temperatures Sunday afternoon will reach the upper 60s and lower 70s for all of Central and Southern Virginia.
The warm weather doesn’t stop on Sunday. It should stay near or above average for much of the upcoming work week.
It will get a little cooler by Tuesday and Wednesday with temperatures dropping into the mid 50s, which is near or just a little below average for this time of the year. After that, it gets much warmer again by the end of the week.
The warm weather will be accompanied by sunshine and dry weather from Sunday afternoon until at least Thursday morning.
Looking even further into the long-range forecast, there are signs that this warm-up may not continue past this upcoming week. Temperatures may get cooler in the following week (the week beginning on March 17th).
The Climate Prediction Center predicts the week of March 17-23 may be cooler than average across much of the country.
