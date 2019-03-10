1 dead, 3 injured in Prince George vehicle accident

1 dead, 3 injured in Prince George vehicle accident
By NBC12 Newsroom | March 9, 2019 at 9:57 PM EST - Updated March 9 at 10:34 PM

PRINCE GEORGE, VA (WWBT) - An evening two-vehicle accident has left one dead and three injured in Prince George County.

Officials responded to the 14900 block of James River Drive in Disputanta for reports of a two-vehicle accident just after 7 p.m.

A pick-up truck and a car collided on Route 10 by Nobles Road, in the Garysville area.

A man, 18, was pronounced dead on the scene. Three additional individuals involved were transported to area hospitals, one via MedFlight.

Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.