1 dead, 3 injured in Prince George vehicle accident

PRINCE GEORGE, VA (WWBT) - An evening two-vehicle accident has left one dead and three injured in Prince George County.
Officials responded to the 14900 block of James River Drive in Disputanta for reports of a two-vehicle accident just after 7 p.m.
A pick-up truck and a car collided on Route 10 by Nobles Road, in the Garysville area.
A man, 18, was pronounced dead on the scene. Three additional individuals involved were transported to area hospitals, one via MedFlight.
