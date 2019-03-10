Chesterfield police investigating death of man found on James River

CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) - Chesterfield police are investigating the death of an unidentified man whose body was discovered on the shore of the James River on Sunday.
Police responded to the 11500 block of Channel View Drive for a report of a body found at approximately 3:20 p.m.
The body was then transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.
The incident remains under investigation.
Anyone with any information is asked contacted the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251.
