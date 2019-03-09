Young entrepreneurs sell goods in Richmond Children’s Business Fair

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - This Saturday, nearly 80 entrepreneurs will come together to earn your business at a business fair.
Like any other fair, it will offers all types of products and services.
However, the difference in this one - the ages of the business owners range from 6 to 17 years old.
It's squishy. It's sticky.
It's slime.
And for one Richmond 12-year-old, it is also her business.
“I make slimes for adults and kids,” Aasia Scott said.
Scott, a Tomahawk Creek Middle School student, owns Eiffel Tower Slimes, a business she created about three years ago.
"About 2016, I saw a lot of slime videos and people making slime," said Scott. "So, I decided one day like I should try making slime."
And when she did, her concoction soon turned into cash.
She built a website, which offers slime of all colors, scents and sizes.
All you do with slime is play with it, but it attracts both children and adults.
It is paying off for Aasia.
Yet, as fun as her business looks, she says slime is quite a bit of work.
“When you have big slime batches and you have to mix them, like once I pulled a muscle or something in my arm once, because I was trying to mix this big bucket of slime,” she said. “You have to spend a lot of money on the supplies, and you have to set up for slime events. So, it’s not as easy as some people may think.”
Aasia is a boss, and she is one of more than 70 young Virginia bosses featuring goods and services in the upcoming Richmond Children’s Business Fair.
C.J. Walker serves as one of the event's organizers.
"You can do anything . there is no limit to what you can do," said Walker.
This is the second year Walker has helped to bring the fair to the Richmond area.
She believes it helps to train the next generation of entrepreneurs.
"It incorporates financial education, interaction with customers, interacting with people in general," said Walker. "We realize that Richmond is well known for opening small businesses and we really believe that kids can learn how to own their own businesses. For starting a business, you're never too young."
Walker says to expect business owners as young as six years old offering beauty products, clothing, food, and everything in between, like Aasia's slime.
Although Aasia eventually wants to become a pediatrician, she certainly sees her slime business stretching into the future.
"I see me making slime with safe enough ingredients for cancer patients, so that they can play with it to relieve stress. And I also see it for kids with ADHD so that they can have their attention span on slime. So they can pay more attention to the slime," said Scott.
You can check out Aasia's slime as well as all of the other products being offered at the Richmond Children's Business Fair.
It is happening Saturday at the Children's Museum of Virginia from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Admission is free.
