Virginia Red Cross volunteers head to Alabama to help tornado victims

Many people said they have never seen devastation and destruction like this.
“Everything is just smashed to pieces. It’s just absolutely horrific,” Red Cross Spokesperson Ashley Henyan said.
It took only a matter of minutes for a deadly Alabama tornado to rip through a small community and leave a lifetime of damage.
“It look as if the home was picked up in the air washed in the washing machine cycle a few times and then tossed back and landed on top of gas and tree behind it,”Henyan said.
Ashley Henyan with the American Red Cross has been on the ground helping those in need since the storm hit on Sunday.
After seeing the devastation many others joined in to help, like Tony Schroth.
“I’ve spoken to people who have witnessed personal moments of tragedy or triumph,” Schroth said.
Several Virginians including Schroth dropped what they were doing to head down on Wednesday.
“Assembling cots and outfitting a dining hall for providing food for clients,” Schroth said.
The Fredericksburg native is no stranger to helping. He’s been deployed to help out after Hurricane Harvey, Maria, Irma and Florence.
“It inspires me to do even more with folks that are living in the community,” Schroth said.
Red Cross volunteers want to make sure you are ready for whatever Mother Nature might bring.
“It’s extremely important that everyone talk with their family and have an emergency kit planned,” Henyan said.
Important things to keep in your kit include water, non perishable food, important documents and medication.
As those in Alabama come together during this time- Red Cross Volunteers vow to stay until they are no longer needed.
“It’s heartbreaking. This community has been devastated by loss,” Henyan said.
