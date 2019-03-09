VCU wraps up regular season with win over St. Joseph’s

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Marcus Evans scored 23 points and VCU took the lead for good early in the first half, as the Rams capped off their regular season with a 75-63 win over St. Joseph’s at the Siegel Center on Friday night.
VCU opened up a 13 point lead in the first half and led by eight at the break. The Rams would swell their lead to 12 points to open the second half, thanks to a ten point surge from Evans. The Hawks would get no closer than seven the rest of the way, as VCU earned its 12th straight victory.
Issac Vann added 15 points while De’Riante Jenkins chipped in 11 points. VCU knocked down eleven three-pointers and assisted on 21 of its 27 field goals.
Senior Michael Gilmore and Xavier Jackson were honored prior to tip-off on Senior Night. Jackson joined the team as a transfer last season, while Gilmore returned to VCU as a graduate transfer, after spending his first two collegiate seasons at VCU. He spent a season at Florida Gulf Coast in between.
The Rams earned their 25th victory of the season, matching the program record for regular season wins (2011-2012).
VCU is 16-2 in Atlantic 10 play and will be the number one seed in next week’s conference tournament in Brooklyn. The Rams will open play at noon on Friday against a to-be-determined opponent.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.