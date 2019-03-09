Local veterans showcase artwork at VA medical center

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Dozens gathered Friday at the McGuire VA Medical Center to see art from local veterans as part of the National Veterans Creative Arts Festival
VA medical centers incorporate creative activities into therapy programs, and this annual competition recognizes the progress and recovery some veterans have made.
One veteran, who had three pieces in the competition, said his artwork helps him remember the friends he lost in war.
“For me it touches home, being a Vietnam vet, I really feel comfortable. It’s something, like I’m close with those guys when I’m painting." said veteran Lin Wright.
Veterans submitted over 65 entries, ranging from art to music and dance.
The winners from Friday’s showcase will advance to the national level to compete with entries from veterans all across the country.
