Late three-pointer ends Randolph-Macon’s season in Sweet 16

AMHERST, MA (WWBT) - Darryl Williams scored 23 points, but a Conor Harkins three-pointer with nine seconds remaining sent Randolph-Macon to a 58-57 loss to Swarthmore in the Division III NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 on Friday night. The Yellow Jackets’ season concludes with a 27-4 record.
It was an encouraging start for Josh Merkel’s group, which opened up a 16 point first half lead. Luke Neely knocked down four three-pointers in the frame to help the Yellow Jackets swell the advantage. Swarthmore trimmed its deficit to eight points by halftime at 41-33.
The Garnet would chip away and tie the game at 47 with 13:10 to play when Harkins connected on an open three-pointer, and the two squads went back and forth for the rest of the way, setting up a thrilling final minute.
With Randolph-Macon trailing, 55-54, Corey Bays took a pass and hit a triple with 31 seconds to play to put the Yellow Jackets back in front by a bucket. But Swarthmore had one more answer left in it. The Garnet worked the ball around to court to find Harkins in the corner, who drained the eventual game-winner with nine ticks left on the clock.
The Jackets would get one final chance, but Buzz Anthony’s three-point attempt was off the mark, as was Williams’s follow-up attempt.
In addition to the 23 points, Williams also pulled down ten rebounds to tally a double-double. Neely’s four three-pointers went for all 12 of his points, and Anthony chipped in nine points, ten rebounds and six assists.
