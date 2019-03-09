Inmates volunteer time and skills to remodel recreation center

LURAY, Va. (WHSV) — Some inmates at Page County Jail are getting a chance at redemption by helping remodel a local recreation center.
Audre King recently purchased the West Luray Recreation Center in hopes of making it a home for his nonprofit organization, "Living Legacy."
"We wanted to create an outlet that kids could come, they can be free in an environment that they could be developing," King said. "At the same time, they can be nurtured and mentored."
King wants the center to provide resources for students and elderly in the area, including a computer lab.
The project is running into a problem because the old recreation center has parts dating back to the 1800s when it used to be a school house.
King said the repairs are too expensive to hire any extra hands, and that's when Page County Sheriff Chad Cubbage stepped in to help.
“We began to work together at assigning different inmates with trades and their skill sets,” Sheriff Cubbage said. “Whether it be carpenters, electricians masons, whatever it may be, to help assist him.”
Through help from inmates, the drywall work and painting is almost completed for the future computer lab.
It's help that King said no matter what their past was, he's very thankful for what they're doing now.
Once work on the computer lab is completed, the inmates will begin working on drywall in the youth room at the center.
King said he hopes once the inmates serve their time, they come back one day to help out with more.