24-year-old arrested in Hopewell drug bust

HOPEWELL, VA (WWBT) - A 24-year-old man was arrested Thursday morning after police executed a drug warrant in Hopewell.
Police raided a home in the 2900 block of Courthouse Road just after 6 a.m. Thursday and arrested Demetri Lemar Jackson, 24, of Hopewell and seized more than $9,000.
Jackson was charged with manufacturing a controlled substance, possession with intent to distribute of a controlled substance. He is being held at Riverside Regional Jail pending an arraignment.
This is the fourth drug-related arrest in Hopewell in the past week. The busts are part of a strategic undertaking by a specialized police unit to address drug distribution in the city.
In the raids, police have confiscated drugs, more than $47,000 and multiple firearms.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.