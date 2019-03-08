What to buy for good deals in March

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT/WXIX) - If you’re looking for a deal, now is a good time to stock up on certain things.
March is the month for good seasonal sales.
When you think of March you probably think of St. Patty’s Day or spring break, but this is also a great time to stock up on everything from gift cards to frozen food.
Believe it or not National Frozen Food Month is a thing and it happens every March!
That means it’s a great time to stock up on frozen pizza and snacks for those busy spring nights, as well as frozen waffles and frozen veggies and fruit.
To boost your savings even more, look for manufacturers coupons to stack on top of those store deals.
St. Patrick’s Day is coming on March 17, which will mean plenty of restaurants and bar specials for the Irish and honorary Irish. But oddly enough, last year we also saw St. Patrick’s Day sales on everything from magazines to computers too.
March is a great time to shop for a cruise and it comes at the end of the so-called wave season.
We spotted four-night cruises to the Bahamas for under $400.
While December is the best month to find deals on gift cards, March is actually number two in terms of those offers according to deal news.
Make sure you buy those gift cards from a site that guarantees them like Cardpool or Raise.
