Teen with special needs accused of theft that never occurred

“We regret that this incident took place in a Kroger store and that it made a valued customer feel uncomfortable. Upon investigation we learned that a vendor was responsible for this situation. Ultimately, it appears that this was a misunderstanding but our main concern is that a customer was made to feel unwelcome. Our associates work hard to create a positive experience for all of our customers. We extend our sincere apologies to this customer and we’d like to do our part to make it right,” Allison McGee with Kroger Mid-Atlantic said in a statement.