Tech software Gaggle finds possible pornographic item on Chesterfield Schools device

Our work to create safe, supportive and nurturing learning environments is an ongoing partnership with students and parents. The work includes building trusting relationships, sharing concerns and monitoring student behaviors at home, in school and online. As part of our efforts to maintain a safe, secure online experience for students, we have implemented a technology tool known as Gaggle. This scanning program reviews student Google files for inappropriate images and/or content identified by keywords that might signal concern. Google files are reviewed throughout the day by Gaggle representatives, and alerts are sent to the school division for investigation and response.

Chesterfield County Public Schools