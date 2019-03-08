Richmond woman plays same Pick 4 numbers 30 times, banks $150K

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - A Richmond woman won $150,000 playing the Pick 4 lottery.
The Pick 4 top prize is only $5,000, but Deborah Brown was “really feeling it” and played the same four numbers 30 times.
Whatever it was that made her select 1-0-3-1 for the Feb. 11 drawing was her lucky charm.
Brown initially bought 20 tickets with that number combination, but said she saw those numbers come up in several places so decided to buy 10 more tickets later in the day.
Each ticket was worth $5,000.
All 30 tickets were brought at Irongate Shell in Chesterfield.
Brown said she doesn’t have immediate plans for the money, but does have her eye on some home renovations.
Virginia Lottery said the odds of matching all four numbers in order are 1 in 10,000.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.