Richmond ranks 46 in top 100 best places to live

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Richmond has ranked 46 in Livability’s 2019 Top 100 Best Places to Live list.
The City was praised for its food, entertainment and creativity, scoring high in the amenities category.
Richmond also had high marks in the economics category, due to the Fortune 500 companies, steady government jobs and the “vibrant” startup scene.
“Richmond is a city that is changing and allowing residents to create for themselves. Entrepreneurship is huge! We are growing so fast that if something you love is not here... just build/make/create it. And because it was ‘made’ in RVA, we’ll support it. We are extremely loyal to local," said Kelli Lemon, social entrepreneur.
The listing also included Richmond’s top industries and employers, favorite weekend activity and more.
