Police: 3 students sent to hospital after bus runs into ditch, leaves scene

PRINCE GEORGE, VA (WWBT) - The Prince George County Police Department says three students were taken to the hospital Friday morning after a bus driver ran off the side of a road and then left the scene.
Police say the bus was traveling to South Elementary School when it ran into a ditch. The driver was able to get the bus back on the road and continued to the school.
Police were then contacted about the incident.
Three students complained of injuries and were then taken to the hospital .
A father of one of the students told police that the driver was telling crying and complaining children to “shut up” after he left the scene.
The driver has not been charged.
