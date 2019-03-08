Police: Icy road, lack of seat belt use a factor in deadly Chesterfield crash

CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) - The Chesterfield Police Department says icy road conditions, lack of seat belt use and improper tire tread depth are to blame in a crash that killed a 58-year-old Richmond man on Wednesday morning.
Police say Lloyd E. Burno was ejected from his vehicle in the crash on Beulah Road.
Police said Burno lost control of his 1999 Toyota Camry in the 5000 block of Beulah Road after hitting a patch of ice and struck a 2015 Nissan Rogue that was traveling south.
Burno was not wearing his seat belt and was transported to the hospital where he later died.
The driver of the Rogue was transported to the hospital and is expected to be OK. Two dogs in the Nissan were transported to an area animal hospital.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660.
