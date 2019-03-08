News to know for March 8: Tobacco school ban; International Women’s Day; Kings Dominion taproom

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Happy Friday!
Central Virginia received a few dry days, but rain is back on the forecast for the weekend.
Friday will be mainly cloudy, with light rain developing in the afternoon. Some western counties such as Louisa and Fluvanna may see light snow mixed in.
A driver was taken to the hospital early Friday morning following a crash on I-64.
The single-vehicle accident occurred on I-64 east near the Bryan Park interchange around 1 a.m.
Virginia is joining a growing list of states that have the toughest ban on tobacco and e-cigarette products in schools. It’s all because of a bill that Govenor Ralph Northam signed Wednesday.
Friday, March 8 is a holiday for students and staff of Chesterfield schools.
Bellwood Elementary is the only school with a full day of school, due to the school’s year-round calendar.
Today the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women are celebrated.
This year’s theme is balance for better work towards a more gender-balanced world.
Daylight saving time starts Sunday morning. The time will jump from 1:59 a.m. to 3 a.m.
You’ll need to go to sleep an hour early if you don’t want to lose any sleep.
Kings Dominion has announced plans to open Parched Pig, a taproom featuring Virginia-made craft beers and wine.
Parched Pig is set to open alongside Wayside Grill, which will feature pork barbecue and homemade brisket.
