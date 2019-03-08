Hanover students donate 28,000 packs of Ramen to USO

HANOVER, VA (WWBT) - Students from Stonewall Jackson Middle School in Hanover collected 28,000 packages of Ramen noodles as part of their annual Ramen Noodle Drive for USO.
The school had help from Oak Knoll Middle School, Laurel Meadow Elementary School and members in the community..
“It was really cool to see actually physically how much Ramen we had collected because we had done it in our separate classes, but then to see it all brought together I was like ‘Whoa, that’s a lot of Ramen,’” said eighth graders Charlotte Costic & Macy Lewis.
“It’s a phenomenal show of support from the community to feed our local men and women passing through the Richmond airport not only at our USO but USO through the state of Virginia,” Director of Richmond Airport USO Tricia Riggs said.
The school said it never would have imagined it would get this much Ramen, and gave all the credit to the students.
“Our students prepared posters, they visit every classroom in the building encouraging others to be generous," teacher Jeff Arco said. “We used social media to get the word out.”
Students hope this little gesture would go a long way for the soldiers.
“I think it’s really cool to just be able to give back even the tiniest bit to people who have given so much for me and my country,” Costic and Lewis said.
“The main goal of today is to spark the heart of volunteering in our young people and to support our troops show them that we actually stand behind them,” Riggs said.
