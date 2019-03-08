Forecast: Light rain on Friday, some snow mixed in North and West

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - After 4 straight dry days, Rain returns Friday afternoon and then again Saturday night into Sunday morning.
FRIDAY: Mainly cloudy with afternoon light rain developing. Our western counties like Louisa and Fluvanna and along I-81 could start as light snow late morning. Highs in the low 40s. (Rain Chance: 80%) 1/10″ expected.
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the mid 50s. Rain likely overnight. *Remember to turn your clocks ahead 1 hour before going to bed*
SUNDAY: Clouds and early morning rain showers. Most of the day will be dry and WARM with a breeze. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the low 70s. (Morning Rain Chance: 40%)
MONDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the low 60s.
TUESDAY: Sunny. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the mid 50s.
WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the mid 50s.
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows near 40, highs near 60. (Rain Chance: 40%)
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.