Forecast: Light rain on Friday, some snow mixed in North and West

Sunday forecast improving

By Andrew Freiden | March 8, 2019 at 4:03 AM EST - Updated March 8 at 4:03 AM

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - After 4 straight dry days, Rain returns Friday afternoon and then again Saturday night into Sunday morning.

FRIDAY: Mainly cloudy with afternoon light rain developing. Our western counties like Louisa and Fluvanna and along I-81 could start as light snow late morning. Highs in the low 40s. (Rain Chance: 80%) 1/10″ expected.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the mid 50s. Rain likely overnight. *Remember to turn your clocks ahead 1 hour before going to bed*

SUNDAY: Clouds and early morning rain showers. Most of the day will be dry and WARM with a breeze. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the low 70s. (Morning Rain Chance: 40%)

MONDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the low 60s.

TUESDAY: Sunny. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the mid 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the mid 50s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows near 40, highs near 60. (Rain Chance: 40%)

