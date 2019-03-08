Chesterfield budget includes raise for teachers, no property tax increase

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Teachers and law enforcement officers in Chesterfield County may see a little more in their pay checks if a proposed budget plan is approved.
The proposed budget for 2020 totals $733,497,800 and is about 3 percent larger than last year’s total.
A big portion of the money could go towards education, public safety and infrastructure. About 40 percent of the money would go to schools and another 26 percent towards public safety. This would result in higher wages and new facilities.
Fortunately, for most homeowners, the proposal will not affect property tax rates.
The budget will, however, allow for $1.3 million in tax breaks for seniors and the disabled.
“Those are the people that have the hardest means and manners to raise their revenue, if you will, in life to pay such tax bills, and I believe we will be investing over $9 million in such tax relief program next year," Chesterfield County Administrator Dr. Joe Casey said.
There is good news in the proposed budget for teachers, as they could expect a 3 percent raise in pay.
Money would also be allocated towards opening the Old Hundred Elementary School.
Some infrastructure projects include widening Otterdale Road and tapping into a new water source for the county, using the James River.
“The tidal river that it is right there acts as a reservoir," Casey said. “This water source will be up to, in the long term, 80 million gallons more per day.”
As for pubic safety, the proposed budget could include money for a new fire station and higher starting pay for sheriff’s deputies.
The county will also look into police retention programs to persuade current officers to stay on the force.
“We have seen that over this past year we’re losing such a talented pool of people," Casey said. “Highly skilled, highly trained people. Great mentors, if you will, to the newer and younger generation of police officer."
The county is expected to adopt a new budget April 10, and residents will get a chance to weigh in during public meetings that begin next week.
