The 804 All-Star Game features top Central Virginia basketball players

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - The 804 All-Star Game returns on Saturday, March 16 for its 16th consecutive year.
The game will feature the top 25 Central Virginia high school senior basketball players.
The event has featured several professional players in the past, including Sacramento Kings’ Frank Mason (2012) and Washington Wizards’ Devin Robinson (2014).
This year’s game will feature DeMarr McRae (John Marshall), Tyrese Jenkins (Varina), Robbie Beran (Collegiate) and Arnold Henderson (St. Christopher’s) leading the North team. Jamon Battle (L.C. Bird), Izeah Parker (Hopewell) and Jahdon Robinson (Thomas Dale) are set to lead the South team.
In addition to the game, the event will feature 3-point and dunk contests.
Tickets are $10 in advance, $12 at the door.
For more information, contact 804 Game Director Stephen Lewis at 804-304-4660 or stelew32@gmail.com.
