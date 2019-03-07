67-year-old man dies after being struck by vehicle on Staples Mill Road

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - A 67-year-old man is dead after being struck by a vehicle on Staples Mill Road Wednesday evening.
Henrico police officers and the fire department were called to the 5800 block of Staples Mill Road around 7 p.m. for the incident.
Officials said the man - identified Thursday as Richard Antone Peters - was crossing the street when he was hit by a vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
No other injuries were reported.
The incident remains under investigation.
