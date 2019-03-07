Woodbridge denies Cosby state championship

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - The Cosby girls basketball team was hoping to send retiring head coach Rachel Mead out on a state championship win. The Titans fell just short.
Woodbridge outscored Cosby, 20-1, in the final period, securing a 64-43 win in the Class 6 state championship game on Wednesday night at the Siegel Center. The fourth quarter turned an otherwise competitive game into a rout.
A Nia Covington jumper to end the third quarter pulled the Titans to within a bucket at 44-42, before the Vikings’ explosive fourth quarter.
Covington led Cosby with 17 points and 12 rebounds. Bailey Williams chipped in 13 points, while Isabel Tillet tallied six steals.
Cosby’s season ended with a record of 23-5 and the Titans fell one game short of a fifth state championship in a six year span. Mead led the team to state crowns in 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2018.
