VUU Lady Panthers celebrate 2nd CIAA win

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Virginia Union University’s women’s basketball team celebrated their second CIAA Northern Division win.
The game also marked Coach Gilbert’s 100th winning game as head coach.
Ifunanya Okoye was named part of the All CIAA Rookie Team, and Shareka McNeill was recognized as a member of the All CIAA team. McNeill was also selected as Player of the Year for the CIAA Conference.
The Lady Panthers will compete in the NCAA tournament, set to begin on March 19.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.