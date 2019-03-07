Vehicle hits home after crash; 1 injured

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - One vehicle ended up hitting a home after being involved in a two vehicle crash in Henrico.
Henrico police and fire crews were called to the 6100 block of Staples Mill Road around 7:35 p.m.
Officials said one of the cars went off the roadway, went downhill, struck the hours and destroyed the foundation of the house.
No one was in the home at the time.
A man in his 20s was treated for minor injuries.
The home has been condemned.
Police are investigating the crash.
