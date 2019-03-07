UVA to increase base wage to at least $15 an hour for many employees

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA (WCAV) - Full-time employees at the University of Virginia’s academic division and medical center will soon earn a living wage of at least $15 an hour.
According to a release, this will go into effect for all full-time, benefits-eligible employees on Jan. 1, 2020.
"As a university, we should live our values, and part of that means making sure that no one who works at UVA should live in poverty," said UVA President Jim Ryan.
The release says this adjustment will increase the paychecks of 1,400 workers, or about 60 percent of employees who currently earn less than $15 an hour.
It adds UVA is looking at how to address wages for the remain 40 percent of full-time workers who make below that amount, who are employed by contractors.
"Over the next few months, my team will be working on a plan to extend the same $15 commitment to contract employees," added Ryan. "This is legally and logistically more complicated, but our goal is to make it happen."
Between the academic division and the medial center, UVA has more than 17,400 full-time, benefits-eligible workers.
Ryan says this decision is following the example set by cities, states, companies, academic institutions and health systems across the country, including Charlottesville, which have already raised their base wages.
The living wage was the most important issues highlighted by a UVA Working Group that conducted a community survey, the results of which were recently released.
The release says improving the wages for the 1,400 qualifying workers that will be impacted by this decision will cost UVA about $3.5 million a year.
UVA says its lowest-paid employees currently earn at least $12.75 an hour, and this move will increase their annual gross pay by more than $4,500.
"This issue has been front and center at UVA for more than two decades, in part because it's difficult to completely solve," said Ryan. But I don't believe the perfect should be the enemy of the good, and the fact that we can't do everything all at once shouldn't keep us from doing what we can, for the employees we can, as soon as we can."
Other issues highlighted by the survey include affordable housing, health care and youth education.
Ryan sent a statement to the UVA community Thursday morning concerning this announcement:
To the University community,
From the day I started as president, I’ve been interested in what it would take to pay UVA employees a living wage. As a university, we should live our values—and part of that means making sure that no one who works at UVA should live in poverty.
This issue has been front and center at UVA for more than two decades, in part because it’s difficult to solve completely. But I don’t believe the perfect should be the enemy of the good, and the fact that we can’t do everything all at once shouldn’t keep us from doing what we can, for the employees we can, as soon as we can.
That’s why, starting January 1, 2020, UVA will begin paying all full-time employees a living wage of at least $15 an hour.
In making this decision, we are following the inspiring example set by the City of Charlottesville, as well as other cities, states, companies, academic institutions, and health systems across the country that have raised their base wages to $15 an hour. This also follows a report by the UVA-Community Working Group identifying jobs and wages as the most important issue for the community.
This decision will cover roughly 60% of full-time employees who currently earn under $15 an hour. The remaining 40% are employed by contractors. Over the next few months, my team will be working on a plan to extend the same $15 commitment to contract employees. This is legally and logistically more complicated, but our goal is to make it happen. In the meantime, we’ll keep working on ways to make a difference on our own, including on the equally pressing topic of affordable housing.
This plan was heartily endorsed by the Board of Visitors at our meeting last week. They believe, like I do, that we should strive not simply to be a great university, but also to be a good university. While we have plenty of work ahead, and will be considering in more detail the full recommendations from the community working group, I am optimistic that this represents a new day for the University and the community that we love.
For more information, please see https://hr.virginia.edu/base-wage-faqs.
Best,
Jim
--James E. RyanPresidentUniversity of Virginia
Copyright 2019 WCAV. All rights reserved.