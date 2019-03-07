UMass sends Richmond to third straight loss

The Spiders fall to 12-18. 6-11 in the Atlantic 10, and fall closer to having to play on Wednesday in the conference tournament. Richmond is battling St. Joseph’s for the 10th seed in next week’s tournament, which is the final spot that has the bye through to Thursday. The Hawks own the tiebreaker with UR, so if the two finish with identical league records, St. Joseph’s would earn the better seed.