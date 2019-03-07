UMass sends Richmond to third straight loss

AMHERST, MA (WWBT) - Grant Golden scored 21 points and Jacob Gilyard added 20 points, but it wasn’t enough, as senior Rashaan Holloway fueled Massachusetts to an 87-79 win over Richmond on Senior Night in Amherst. on Wednesday.
The Spiders missed their first ten three-point attempts before Golden connected from long range to end the first half, cutting Richmond’s deficit to 36-32 at halftime. An 8-0 Spider run early in the second half, capped off by a Jake Wojcik three-pointer, pushed Chris Mooney and company in front by a bucket, but the Minutemen responded with a 14-4 surge of their own. UMass would open up a 14 point lead and cruise to the eight point victory.
Richmond was dominated on the glass on Wednesday, as UMass won the rebounding battle, 47-27. Golden came away with nine boards and six assists, and Gilyard added six assists as well, but the Spiders had no answer after the final Minutemen run late in the second half.
Holloway shined on his senior night, posting a double-double with 28 points and 12 boards in front of his home crowd. Jonathan Laurent added 20 points for UMass in the win.
The Spiders fall to 12-18. 6-11 in the Atlantic 10, and fall closer to having to play on Wednesday in the conference tournament. Richmond is battling St. Joseph’s for the 10th seed in next week’s tournament, which is the final spot that has the bye through to Thursday. The Hawks own the tiebreaker with UR, so if the two finish with identical league records, St. Joseph’s would earn the better seed.
Richmond can earn the 10th seed with a win over Davidson on Saturday and a St. Joseph’s loss to VCU on Friday. In that case, they would play on Thursday at 6:00 in Brooklyn. Otherwise, the Spiders would play on Wednesday at 3:30 as the 11th seed. La Salle and Richmond could also finish with the same conference record, but the Explorers own that tiebreaker as well.
