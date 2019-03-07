News to know for March 7: Overnight police chase; state tax department praise; Alex Trebek’s shocking news

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Take a look at today’s top headlines.
A police chase that began early Thursday morning in Henrico ended in Chesterfield.
Henrico police say a traffic stop was conducted for a reckless driver, on I-64 East between Gaskins Road and Patterson Avenue. The driver fled from the scene.
The driver is currently in the custody of state police. He is facing a felony charge for eluding police, and driving with a revoked license. No one was injured in the incident.
Governor Ralph Northam recognized the Virginia Department of Taxation for its completion of the backlog of tax returns.
“I want to thank everyone at the Virginia Department of Taxation for their hard work to return tax filing season to business as usual,” said Governor Northam. “I am impressed by the hard work of our state tax employees to work through this backlog, and I encourage Virginians who have not already filed to complete their returns.”
The backlog originally exceeded one million returns, which are all now processed.
Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney proposed a cigarette and real estate tax increase Wednesday afternoon.
Stoney’s budget proposal includes an additional $18.5 million for Richmond Public Schools, $2.9 million for affordable housing and a nearly $1 million boost to GRTC’s funding, expanding routes to those “communities that need it the most.”
Jeopardy Host Alex Trebek announced his stage-four pancreatic cancer diagnosis on Wednesday.
“Just like 50,000 other people in the United States each year, this year I was diagnosed with stage-four pancreatic cancer,” Jeopardy Host Alex Trebek said in a video posted to social media.
Doctors say pancreatic cancer is less common than colon cancer and breast cancer, but much more deadly.
A man was pronounced dead on Staples Mill Road Wednesday evening, after being struck by a vehicle.
Henrico police and fire officials reported to the 5800 block of Staples Mill Road around 6:50 p.m.
Police continue their investigation into the death.
Police seized various drugs and thousands of dollars during a narcotics raid in Hopewell on Wednesday.
Police executed a search warrant at a home in the 2300 block of Maclin Circle around 3 p.m.
During the search, police seized suspected cocaine, heroin, marijuana, a firearm and more than $36,000.
Today is National Cereal Day!
No matter how you celebrate the day, take time to recognize the versatile breakfast food.
