Maserati leads police on high-speed chase on I-95
By NBC12 Newsroom | March 7, 2019 at 4:37 PM EST - Updated March 7 at 4:37 PM

CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) - A Maserati engaged police in a high-speed chase on two interstates Thursday morning.

Virginia State Police said the vehicle was seen recklessly changing lanes while traveling south on I-95 in Chesterfield County just after 10:30 a.m.

The vehicle was pulled over near Willis Road, but as the trooper approached the vehicle on foot, the Maserati sped off. VSP engaged a pursuit of the vehicle on I-95 south and I-85 south, and it was seen passing other vehicles on the shoulder and reaching “excessive speeds.”

Spike strips were deployed on southbound I-85 south in Brunswick County, causing the vehicle’s tires to go flat and bringing it to a stop.

Police said the pursuit did not result in any injuries or crashes.

Charges are pending against the driver.

