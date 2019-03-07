Maserati leads police on high-speed chase on I-95

CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) - A Maserati engaged police in a high-speed chase on two interstates Thursday morning.
Virginia State Police said the vehicle was seen recklessly changing lanes while traveling south on I-95 in Chesterfield County just after 10:30 a.m.
The vehicle was pulled over near Willis Road, but as the trooper approached the vehicle on foot, the Maserati sped off. VSP engaged a pursuit of the vehicle on I-95 south and I-85 south, and it was seen passing other vehicles on the shoulder and reaching “excessive speeds.”
Spike strips were deployed on southbound I-85 south in Brunswick County, causing the vehicle’s tires to go flat and bringing it to a stop.
Police said the pursuit did not result in any injuries or crashes.
Charges are pending against the driver.
