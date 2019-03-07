Man wanted for shooting Virginia officer killed in shootout with U.S. Marshals

Donquale Maurice Gray.
By NBC12 Newsroom | February 17, 2019 at 6:20 AM EST - Updated March 7 at 11:47 AM

BLUEFIELD, VA (WWBT) - The man wanted for the attempted murder of a Bluefield police officer has been shot and killed by U.S. Marshals.

The Bluefield Daily Telegraph says Donquale Maurice Gray, 25, was killed during a shootout on Wednesday afternoon in Morgantown, West Virginia.

Gray was wanted for shooting an officer on Feb. 16 during a traffic stop in the town of Bluefield.

There has been a $20,000 reward offered to help find Gray, who at one time was suspected of being in the Roanoke-Lynchburg area.

Virginia State Police tell WDBJ that the officer is still recovering from his injuries.

