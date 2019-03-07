Life Christian presses on after state title win

CHESTER, VA (WWBT) - Saturday saw Life Christian Academy capture a state championship. On Monday, the Eagles got right back to work.
LCA topped Eastern Mennonite to claim the VISAA Division III state championship, but for these athletes, the off-season is just another basketball season. Head coach Richard Mason puts together an 82 game AAU schedule that spans through the spring and summer, giving his players plenty of work.
A good number of Mason’s players have pulled in Division I college offers, and he says that many of his athletes choose Life Christian because they feel its the best route to get the attention of high-profile colleges.
Life Christian finished the high school season with a 21-2 record and Mason says a big reason for the success is the chemistry his team possesses. Many of the players have been on the same team since they were all in fifth grade, giving them knowledge of each other’s playing styles and on-court movements.
The squad gets right back to work this weekend with an AAU national tournament in Washington, DC.
