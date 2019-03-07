Liberty Univ. students speaking out against comments made by Trump Jr., Falwell at CPAC

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ7) -- Students at Liberty University came together on Wednesday to rally in support of minority groups.
The students are a part of the “LU for MeToo” movement.
The group formed last semester. “To give every student a voice and to say ‘hey I won’t be lumped in Jerry Jr. and the things he’s going to say about the survivors of sexual abuse or racial minorities or democrats or etc. etc.," explained student Caleb Fitzpatrick.
The rally followed what students described as "offensive" comments made by administration during last week's Conservative Political Action Conference at the university.
The comments referenced gender roles and the "Me Too" movement during a discussion between the Falwell’s and Donald Trump Jr. “Donald trump made light of the “Me Too” movement, made it a joke, and Jerry Falwell shared it on his Twitter praising it and we caught wind of it and we' said 'this isn’t OK,'" said Addyson Garner, LU's Senior Class President.
“I was immediately appalled," added Fitzpatrick.
The students said the comments were insensitive to multiples minority groups. “As someone that’s tasked with representing the student body through my role as student government as well as an activist in the “Me Too” movement, I had to say something," said Garner.
“This is where we, as students, who are also stake holders in the ecosystem that is Liberty University need to change the environment, change the social perception, change the university policies that create space for those comments," added Fitzpatrick.
The group wants minority students to know they are not alone. “I want students on campus to know that there are Christians like myself that do want to support them and show them the love of Christ," said senior AJ Strom.
A statement was released on behalf of Falwell Wednesday night saying:
“Free speech and intellectual diversity are two of the most important pillars of a college education. I still believe in the old maxim that liberals used to believe: I may disagree with your politics, but I’ll fight to defend your right to express them.”