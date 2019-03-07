Governor Northam praises state tax department on work through backlog

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Governor Ralph Northam recognized the Virginia Department of Taxation for its completion of the backlog of tax returns.
“I want to thank everyone at the Virginia Department of Taxation for their hard work to return tax filing season to business as usual,” said Governor Northam. “I am impressed by the hard work of our state tax employees to work through this backlog, and I encourage Virginians who have not already filed to complete their returns.”
The backlog originally exceeded one million returns, which are all now processed.
“This has been an agency-wide effort and I’m proud of our team,” said Tax Commissioner Craig M. Burns. “We are carefully processing returns without compromising our refund fraud prevention measures—taking the time needed to ensure that refunds go to the rightful owners. Taxpayers whose returns are selected for review will experience slower turnaround times for refunds.”
Refund status can be checked using the Where’s My Refund application online or by calling 804-367-2486.
