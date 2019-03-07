Fourth quarter Spotswood run dooms Hopewell in state championship game

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - For the second straight year, Hopewell advanced to the Class 3 girls state championship game, and for the second straight year, the Blue Devils fell just short.
A fourth quarter Spotswood run allowed the Trailblazers to pull away from Hopewell, sending the Devils to a 66-56 loss on Thursday afternoon at the Siegel Center.
That final frame was the only non-competitive stretch of the contest, as Hopewell held an 18-14 lead after the opening quarter and the game was tied after the second and third quarters. But Spotswood came out firing in the fourth, opening on a 14-4 run, and outscoring the Blue Devils, 22-12, to claim the state crown.
Tyjana Simmons paced Hopewell with 2 points in the losing effort, while Courtney Scott chipped in 16 points. Spotswood’s Stephanie Ouderkirk scored a game-high 24 points in the Blazers’ win.
The Blue Devils wrap up their season with a 24-3 record.
