Forecast: Rain returns Friday afternoon. Could be light snow in the mountains

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Slow warmup toward Sunday. Dry again Thursday with rain Friday then again Sunday likely.
THURSDAY: Mostly to partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
FRIDAY: Mainly cloudy with afternoon light rain developing. Our western counties like Louisa and Fluvanna could start as snow along I-81 in the late morning. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the mid 40s. (Rain Chance: 70%)
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the mid 50s. *Remember to turn your clocks ahead 1 hour before going to bed*
SUNDAY: Cloudy with rain likely, especially during the morning. Warm and breezy afternoon. Lows in the low to mid 40s, high: 70° (Rain Chance: 80%)
MONDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the upper 40s, highs near 60.
TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Lows near 40, highs in the mid 50s.
WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid and upper 30s, highs in the mid 50s.
