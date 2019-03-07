FedEx truck driver killed in fiery accident

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WECT) - A FedEx driver was killed when the truck caught fire Thursday morning after a crash on Interstate 40.
According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, the crash happened around 9:30 a.m. at mile marker 414 on I-40 West near the Holly Shelter Road exit in the Castle Hayne area.
Highway Patrol says the driver of the FedEx truck crashed into the back of a tractor trailer when vehicles were slowing for an incident ahead. The truck pushed the tractor trailer forward into two other vehicles, sustained heavy damage and caught fire.
Officials have not released the name of the driver as they are working to notify family members first.
Both westbound lanes of I-40 reopened to traffic around 1:15 p.m. after having been closed for much of the morning.
Video provided by viewers shows the truck on fire with both westbound lanes appearing to be blocked as emergency crews respond to the scene.
