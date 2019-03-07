Drugs, $36K seized during narcotics raid in Hopewell

HOPEWELL, VA (WWBT) - Police seized various drugs and thousands of dollars during a narcotics raid in Hopewell on Wednesday.
Police executed a search warrant at a home in the 2300 block of Maclin Circle around 3 p.m.
During the search, police seized suspected cocaine, heroin, marijuana, a firearm and more than $36,000.
Shelia Michelle Morse, 51, was arrested and charged with two counts of possession with the intent to distribute a controlled substance, possession with the intent to distribute marijuana and possession of a firearm while in the possession of dangerous drugs.
She was taken to the Riverside Regional Jail.
“This apprehension is just one example of a new strategic undertaking by our department to disrupt and dismantle drug distribution operations within the city. Through our collaborative efforts with our citizens and law enforcement partners, we will continue to target and remove those criminals that seek to profit by distributing dangerous drugs within our community," said Detective Lieutenant Paul Intravia.
