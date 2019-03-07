Chelsea Manning says she faces contempt hearing and possible jail time

(CNN) - Former U.S. Army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning said in a statement Thursday that she faces a contempt hearing and possible jail time for refusing to answer questions before a grand jury about her 2010 public disclosure of military secrets.
Manning objected to every question she was asked on Wednesday and declared her First, Fifth and Sixth Amendment privileges when asked about leaking diplomatic communications and military logs to WikiLeaks.
She'll appear before another judge on Friday for a contempt hearing.
Manning was sentenced to 35 years in prison for leaking classified documents, but her sentence was commuted in 2017 by then President Barack Obama.
Copyright 2019 CNN. All rights reserved.