Central Virginia radio stations help fight childhood cancer

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Two radio stations are once again holding a radiothon to help raise money to fight cancer.
99.3/105.7 KISS FM and Praise 104.7 FM are holding the event Thursday to take pledges for St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.
You can donate here or by calling 1-800-411-9898.
With a a pledge of $20 a month or more, donors can receive a “This Shirt Saves Lives” T-shirt.
Central Virginia residents can also help out St. Jude in the coming months by participating in NBC12′s second St. Jude Dream Home giveaway.
Tickets for that go on sale later this month.
