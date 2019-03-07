Central Virginia radio stations help fight childhood cancer

You can get a "This Shirt Saves Lives" with a donation of $20 a month. (Source: stjude.org)
By NBC12 Newsroom | March 7, 2019 at 10:55 AM EST - Updated March 7 at 10:55 AM

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Two radio stations are once again holding a radiothon to help raise money to fight cancer.

99.3/105.7 KISS FM and Praise 104.7 FM are holding the event Thursday to take pledges for St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

You can donate here or by calling 1-800-411-9898.

With a a pledge of $20 a month or more, donors can receive a “This Shirt Saves Lives” T-shirt.

Help kids fighting cancer & sickle cell St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Give monthly. Get this shirt: https://tinyurl.com/yxt3hydz

Join the movement & get your shirt too! Visit https://tinyurl.com/yy4a66vn today! #ThisShirtSavesLives. So can you!

Central Virginia residents can also help out St. Jude in the coming months by participating in NBC12′s second St. Jude Dream Home giveaway.

Tickets for that go on sale later this month.

