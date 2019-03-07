All aboard! VCU fans can travel to A-10 Tournament on Amtrak’s RamCar

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - With the A-10 Tournament coming to New York City next week, Amtrak has a special VCU RamCar for fans to use to get to the game.
Amtrak says the passenger train car will “be filled exclusively with VCU fans and school spirit to cheer them on to the big tournament.”
The train will depart Amtrak’s Staples Mill Station at 8:25 a.m. March 14 as part of Amtrak’s Northeast Regional Train service.
A RamCar pep rally will take place at 7:30 a.m. and includes the VCU Peppas band and cheerleaders. Rodney the Ram will accompany travelers.
As an added bonus, travelers can use Lyft to get 50 percent off on their ride to and from the train station, as well as 30 percent off five rides in New York City from March 14-18 with code RAMCAR19.
VCU enter’s the A-10 Tournament as the No. 1 seed after beating George Mason on Tuesday night.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.