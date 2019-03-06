Virginia man found with loaded gun at Richmond International Airport

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - A man from Staunton, Virginia was cited by police on Tuesday after a Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officer found a loaded gun his possession.
The 9 mm handgun, which was found in the man’s carry-on bag, was loaded with five bullets. The TSA agent notified airport police, who confiscated the gun and cited him on weapons charges.
The incident marks the fourth handgun found by TSA officers at the airport this year.
Firearms are only allowed to be transported if they are in checked baggage and properly packaged and declared. The firearms must be unloaded, packed in a hard-sided case, locked and packed separately from ammunition.
