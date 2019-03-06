VFW Post in Hopewell rescues kitten, makes it their new mascot

HOPEWELL, VA (WWBT) - VFW Post 637 in Hopewell is home to hundreds of veterans, and now they have a new member named Freckles.
Freckle is a kitten that was abandoned at five weeks old on the side of a road on Washington Circle in front of the VFW.
“Our retired bar manager, who lives right down the street, was coming around the circle to the back of the VFW and he saw the little kitten laying against the curb and he thought it was a dead cat," said retired veteran, Phillip Ruiz. “We don’t know whether it was a stray, or it wondered away from its mother or someone dumped it there or what, anyway we were determined to save it.”
The Post says they took Freckles to the vet the very next day and with a clean bill of health in hand, they decided they’d keep Freckles as a rescue and their new mascot.
“The membership here has really embraced her, and they all seem to love her. She’s really turned into a good service cat here,” said Ruiz.
Months later, Freckles still warms the heart of every veteran that walks through Post 637.
“She instilled new life in them. She’s giving them hope," said Cara Buckley, of the Post’s public relations. “You can see the eyes of all the members just enjoying and watching the interactions that Freckles brings to all of them.”
“They had it written in the by-laws that she’s the only none service animal allowed in the club room," said Ruiz.
