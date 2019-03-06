VCU A-10 champs after defeating George Mason

FAIRFAX, VA (WWBT) - It wasn’t pretty the whole way through, but once VCU found its groove—it clicked on all cylinders. The Rams putting the pedal the floor, holding George Mason to just 15 second half points, and rolling to 71-36 victory to earn their first ever Atlantic 10 regular season title.
The first 16 minutes featured some of the worst offensive basketball of VCU’s season, but it was followed by 16 minutes of the Rams best overall. Mike Rhoades and company going on a 44-9 run, including a 23-0 spurt in the 2nd half.
The history made here tonight doesn’t stop with crown. The Rams set a program record with 15 A-10 regular season victories, and, perhaps the most impressive for this game in particular, held George Mason to 36 total points, the fewest ever given up by a VCU team.
Saint Joseph will play at VCU on Friday, March 8 at 9 p.m.
