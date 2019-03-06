Unfulfilled promise brings stylist, breast cancer survivor together

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - In 2017, Monica McMillan received news that would change her life. She was diagnosed with Stage-3 breast cancer but knew she needed to keep her faith and fight.
The Lawrenceville mother has gone through chemo, radiation, pain and hair loss, relying on her faith and her family through it all.
“Psalm 56 talks about David and how he was nervous, but he still trusted God," said McMillan. “I’m cherishing every moment, and I am appreciating every moment and taking nothing for granted."
Jan. 29, she completed chemo at Duke Hospital, ringing the bell and writing another chapter in her journey.
For every highlight, there have been some moments that left McMillan disappointed. After entering a Richmond stylists raffle, and being told she and other women had won a free wig in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month - she never got it. NBC12 has chosen to not name the stylist.
“I made an appointment and that was cancelled - the process kept going on and on until now, six months later and it never happened," said McMillan.
McMillan says while she spoke to the stylist at first about the timeline for the wig being made getting pushed back, but eventually her texts went unanswered and through phone calls she was not given a definite answer.
The stylist said she ran into financial trouble and got overwhelmed during the time she promised to make four wigs for cancer survivors. She says she her intent was to eventually keep her word, and while she understands Monica’s frustrations, she says she planned to do what she said she would.
The woman added that her business in recent months has kept her busy, trying to juggle many things.
“In sensitive situations, if you’re going to be that blessing to someone’s life, make sure you follow through," said McMillan.
Daviece Clement, owner of Wild and Worthy Hair, who is dedicated to empowering stylist of all ages, and has a heart for giving back to the community. So when she heard McMillan’s story, she didn’t hesitate to help and make McMillan the wig she never received.
“I think sometimes as hair stylists, we get caught up in the hair. There is a whole person that is also involved. There’s heart, there’s mind, there’s spirit," said Clement.
Less than two weeks after hearing McMillan’s story and meeting her for an initial consultation, Clement presented her with a handmade custom wig, and also cut and styled it for no charge.
“Monica is brave. Monica put back in me a spark. As women, we are here to build each other up," said Clement. “Going through something like alopecia or cancer, I am also your support."
Clement is dedicated to empowering others through teaching. The reason she holds wig making classes, and wants to keep stylists reminded that humanity should be at the center of all they do.
McMillan says her life theme is “I should live, baby! I should live!” She is thankful and blessed to be getting stronger, surrounded by a positive support system.
“I am officially wild and worthy!” said McMillan.
