Stoney proposes increased real estate tax, cigarette tax

“With $18 million in additional operating revenue, we will be able to achieve our two main goals for the coming year: fully fund a raise for our teachers and all other RPS staff, and fully fund the second year of Dreams4RPS, our strategic plan,” RPS said in a release. "We thank the Mayor for his courageous leadership in putting this budget on the table, and we look forward to working with the City Council to now make it a reality. Our children deserve nothing less and the time to act is now.”