Stoney proposes increased real estate tax, cigarette tax

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - As part of a budget that includes increased spending for schools, transportation and infrastructure, Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney proposes a cigarette tax and an increase in real estate taxes.
Stoney’s budget proposal was released Wednesday afternoon and includes an additional $18.5 million for Richmond Public Schools, $2.9 million for affordable housing and a nearly $1 million boost to GRTC’s funding.
To help balance the numbers, a 50-cent tax on cigarettes – a first for the city – is proposed as well as returning the city’s real estate taxes to their 2006 level of $1.29 per $100 of assessed value. The current real estate tax rate in the city is $1.20 per $100 of assessed value.
The tax increases are expected to raise more than $24 million combined.
Additionally, $16.2 million of increased funding for roads and sidewalks are part of the proposed budget.
In a press release, Stoney said the budget was an “opportunity to invest in our children, our families and our neighborhoods.”
RPS released a statement praising Stoney’s proposal as fully funding all of its requests.
“With $18 million in additional operating revenue, we will be able to achieve our two main goals for the coming year: fully fund a raise for our teachers and all other RPS staff, and fully fund the second year of Dreams4RPS, our strategic plan,” RPS said in a release. "We thank the Mayor for his courageous leadership in putting this budget on the table, and we look forward to working with the City Council to now make it a reality. Our children deserve nothing less and the time to act is now.”
Here is a look at the major proposals contained in the budget:
- Real estate tax increase from $1.20 per $100 assessed value to $1.29
- 50-cent per pack cigarette tax
- $18.5 million for RPS strategic plan, including salary increases for teachers and support staff
- $16.2 million for streets and sidewalks
- $10 million to restore bridges
- $2.9 million for the Affordable Housing Trust Fund
- $965,000 for expanded GRTC service
- $485,000 for Richmond Eviction Diversity Program
- Pay increases for police and firefighters and starting pay of $43,000
- 3 percent cost of living adjustment for city employees
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.