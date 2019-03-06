Pres. Trump pushed staff to give Ivanka Trump security clearance, report says

(CNN) – Three people familiar with the matter say President Donald Trump tried to pressure two top aides to approve a security clearance for his daughter Ivanka Trump.
That’s according to sources who spoke with CNN.
They said the White House personnel office had concerns about Ivanka Trump, who’s also a senior adviser to the president.
But the sources say President Trump then pushed his former chief of staff John Kelly and former White House counsel Don McGahn to grant the clearance anyway.
He reportedly also wanted them to approve a clearance for Ivanka Trump’s husband, Jared Kushner.
The sources say the president wanted it done in a way that would not show he was involved in the process.
But Kelly and McGahn refused, and Trump approved both clearances himself.
In response, the White House says it does not comment on security clearances.
Last week, The New York Times reported the president ordered Kelly to grant Kushner a top security clearance.
But the report did not say anything about Ivanka Trump.
Intelligence officials reportedly had concerns about Kushner, who’s also a senior presidential adviser.
But Trump denies having any role in Kushner’s security clearance.
