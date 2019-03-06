Petersburg Schools superintendent set to retire

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - After 40 years in education, Dr. Marcus J. Newsome is set to retire from Petersburg City Public Schools on June 30, 2019.
Newsome has spent 16 years as a superintendent, and came to Petersburg after nearly a decade with Chesterfield County Public Schools. When Newsome first became superintendent in 2016, one of the seven schools was accredited, and the school system was owed more than $2 million from the City of Petersburg.
Petersburg City Public Schools says the following has been accomplished under Dr. Newsome’s leadership:
- All schools are accredited; some with conditions.
- A comprehensive five-year strategic plan called Innovate 2022 has been implemented to provide a 21st-century learning experience for students.
- Every student in grades 2 through 12 has been issued a Chromebook loaded with Discovery Techbooks, and all students from pre-kindergarten through grade 12 have been introduced to coding.
- On-grade-level reading levels have improved by more than 20 points.
- Operations have strengthened, as evidenced by the district earning its first-ever Meritorious Budget Award from the Association of School Business Officials International in 2017 and repeating the achievement in 2018.
- The district has established a Teacher Residency Program, a free teacher supply store and an Assistant Principals Leadership Academy to better support employees.
- Connections have strengthened with the 200-plus members of the City and Schools Partnership and with faith, business and community partners.
“I share your pride in knowing that we are in a much better place than we were three years ago... Together, we have established a solid foundation for the future.” Dr. Newsome wrote, in his letter of retirement to the Petersburg School Board.As I transition into the next phase of my life, I will continue to pray for the Petersburg City Public Schools family as I have done for the past three years. I believe!”
Newsome signed a four year contract, and his retirement will be effective June 30, 2019. The School Board hired B.W.P. & Associates, an educational leadership search firm, to lead the search for Petersburg’s next superintendent.
